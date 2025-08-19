Jaydon Blue returns to Cowboys practice, could make preseason debut Friday
The Dallas Cowboys held their first practice of the preseason in front of their home fans at the Ford Center at The Star on Tuesday night.
After starting training camp in Oxnard, California, the Cowboys will finish the preseason portion of their schedule at home as they welcome the Atlanta Falcons to AT&T Stadium on Friday night.
MORE: Adam Schefter sees disappointing resolution between Cowboys, Micah Parsons
Friday's game will be the last time to make an impression on the coaching staff, but it could be the first time fans get a glimpse at one player.
According to Jon Machota of The Athletic, rookie running back Jaydon Blue returned to practice on Tuesday night. Blue missed the first two games of the preseason with an ankle bruise. His return to full pads on Tuesday could signal Friday being his preseason debut.
Fans have been anxiously waiting for Blue's debut in a Cowboys uniform. While the fanbase may expect big things from the rookie, he may not be the number one option coming out of the backfield to start the season.
MORE: Netflix docuseries revealed that Jerry Jones was almost Chargers problem, not Cowboys
Earlier on Tuesday, the Cowboys released the third unofficial depth chart of the preseason. Free agent addition Javonte Williams is still firmly placed as the first-string running back. However, it will take more than one back to keep the momentum going for a backfield seeking a leader.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 backup QB options Cowboys should consider amid Joe Milton struggles
2 starters shockingly cut in Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster prediction
Dallas Cowboys' top-rated players for NFL preseason Week 2 vs. Ravens
Should the Dallas Cowboys be concerned about Joe Milton as their backup QB?
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc