Jaydon Blue returns to Cowboys practice, could make preseason debut Friday

Dallas Cowboys rookie running back Jaydon Blue returned to practice on Tuesday. Blue's return could mean he will make his preseason debut on Friday.



Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue carries the ball at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue carries the ball at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys held their first practice of the preseason in front of their home fans at the Ford Center at The Star on Tuesday night.

After starting training camp in Oxnard, California, the Cowboys will finish the preseason portion of their schedule at home as they welcome the Atlanta Falcons to AT&T Stadium on Friday night.

Friday's game will be the last time to make an impression on the coaching staff, but it could be the first time fans get a glimpse at one player.

According to Jon Machota of The Athletic, rookie running back Jaydon Blue returned to practice on Tuesday night. Blue missed the first two games of the preseason with an ankle bruise. His return to full pads on Tuesday could signal Friday being his preseason debut.

Texas running back Jaydon Blue during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Texas running back Jaydon Blue during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Fans have been anxiously waiting for Blue's debut in a Cowboys uniform. While the fanbase may expect big things from the rookie, he may not be the number one option coming out of the backfield to start the season.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Cowboys released the third unofficial depth chart of the preseason. Free agent addition Javonte Williams is still firmly placed as the first-string running back. However, it will take more than one back to keep the momentum going for a backfield seeking a leader.

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue goes through a drill during practice.
Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue goes through a drill during practice. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

