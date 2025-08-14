George Pickens continues giving Cowboys front office shining impression after trade
The Dallas Cowboys have finished up the training camp portion of the season in Oxnard, California. Today, the plan is for the team to head back to Dallas in preparation for their game against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday at AT&T Stadium.
However, before the journey back to Dallas, Cowboys vice president of player personnel, Will McClay, spoke about the current landscape of the franchise.
During his media availability, McClay discussed numerous topics surrounding the team, including his first impressions of wide receiver George Pickens.
It appears the Cowboys' front office is still in the honeymoon phase of the trade for Pickens.
"A really unique individual, No. 1, from the standpoint that he loves football, loves his teammates, and a rare talent from a standpoint of being able to track a football and have the body control to make those contested catches," McClay told The Athletic.
"In the NFL, you got to win one-on-ones, you got to make those catches. He can make catches when he’s covered."
The hope with the addition of Pickens is that the Cowboys' offense will be able to spread the ball around the field. Having Pickens means the team has two dynamic threats at wide receiver with him and CeeDee Lamb.
Now, all that's left is for the two superstars to prove how deadly they can be together.
