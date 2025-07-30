Cowboys Country

CeeDee Lamb shows why he is Option A for Cowboys in dominant practice

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is getting into the rhythm of things after a dominant performance at training camp on Wednesday.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb catches the ball at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb catches the ball at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys returned to the practice field on Wednesday after a much-needed day off, after two physical practices in full pads at training camp in Oxnard.

In their return to the field, the Cowboys were only in their shells, but the intensity was still there throughout the entire practice.

We've seen names like Marshawn Kneeland and Jake Ferguson enjoy the spotlight during the early days of camp.

MORE: CeeDee Lamb sends NFL warning about healthy Dak Prescott, Cowboys offense

Today, the spotlight goes directly on wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

It started with red zone reps where quarterback Dak Prescott and Lamb already look to be in midseason form with their connection for six.

Then we saw Lamb being used as a weapon in the backfield.

MORE: Cowboys' new-look offense brings wrinkle fans have been pleading for

The Cowboys plan on using a lot of motion this upcoming season, and seeing Lamb coming out on a jet sweep should strike fear into defenses around the league.

The final highlight of Lamb's big day is the star receiver catching a toe-tapper in the corner of the endzone from Prescott. This duo doesn't even need practice; it's like riding a bike for these two.

MORE: Where does Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb rank in NFL Offensive Player of the Year odds?

The energy is continuing to be delivered by players and coaches, and for now, it feels like this team is going to be a lot different than those we've seen in recent memory.

Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Micah Parsons, Cowboys contract turn sideways after personal jabs, 'further away' than before

Dallas Cowboys ‘boasting their best roster in years’ NFL columnist writes

Cowboys 'biggest challenge' for 2025 season has plagued team for years

Cowboys' Dak Prescott not phased by disrespectful NFL QB rankings

Dallas Cowboys stars share relatable pet peeves, proving they're just like us

Meet Jada Mclean: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/News