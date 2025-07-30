CeeDee Lamb shows why he is Option A for Cowboys in dominant practice
The Dallas Cowboys returned to the practice field on Wednesday after a much-needed day off, after two physical practices in full pads at training camp in Oxnard.
In their return to the field, the Cowboys were only in their shells, but the intensity was still there throughout the entire practice.
We've seen names like Marshawn Kneeland and Jake Ferguson enjoy the spotlight during the early days of camp.
Today, the spotlight goes directly on wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.
It started with red zone reps where quarterback Dak Prescott and Lamb already look to be in midseason form with their connection for six.
Then we saw Lamb being used as a weapon in the backfield.
The Cowboys plan on using a lot of motion this upcoming season, and seeing Lamb coming out on a jet sweep should strike fear into defenses around the league.
The final highlight of Lamb's big day is the star receiver catching a toe-tapper in the corner of the endzone from Prescott. This duo doesn't even need practice; it's like riding a bike for these two.
The energy is continuing to be delivered by players and coaches, and for now, it feels like this team is going to be a lot different than those we've seen in recent memory.
