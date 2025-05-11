Man who made final decision on Cowboys' George Pickens trade revealed
The NFL world is still buzzing about the blockbuster trade between the Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Steelers for star wide receiver George Pickens.
Dallas sent a 2026 third-round NFL draft pick to Pittsburgh, along with a 2027 sixth-round selection, in exchange for the wideout.
The move finally gives CeeDee Lamb a perfect complement on the opposite side of the field who should hopefully open up the offense for the Cowboys.
MORE: Cowboys nearly made much more underwhelming deal before George Pickens trade
But who made the call to ship Pickens out of Pittsburgh before his rookie deal expired? Steelers insider Mark Kaboly shared his thoughts on the matter, and it reportedly did not come from the front office.
According to Kaboly, it was Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin who made the decision that it was time to part ways with Pickens. Tomlin had called out the star pass catcher for his lack of maturity during the 2024 season.
"Make no mistake about it, Tomlin — who has gone out of his way in the past to defend Pickens — is the one who decided that the Pickens rehabilitation project needed to end a year early," Kaboly wrote.
MORE: Steelers GM shares Cowboys-George Pickens behind-the-scenes trade info
"The ultimate decision had very little to do with general manager Omar Khan (although he signed off on it, too), and of course it was OK’d by team owner Art Rooney II."
When asked about the Pickens trade during Steelers rookie minicamp over the weekend, Tomlin would not elaborate on the deal.
It's going to be interesting to see how Pickens fits in Dallas, but the team appears to have a strong belief that he will be able to step in and help the team take a step forward.
It may be a high-risk move, but if it works out, it will be well worth it.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
2 Cowboys named among NFL players with ‘most on the line’ in 2025
3 former Cowboys players Dallas will face during 2025 NFL season
Cowboys Day 2 draft pick named rookie who could 'exceed expectations'
Dak Prescott poised to make Cowboys history during 2025 NFL season