Get to know new Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens

George Pickens, the newest Dallas Cowboys WR, has NFL bloodlines and showed tremendous determination following a knee injury during his collegiate days.

Randy Gurzi

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens warms up before the game against the Green Bay Packers.
Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens warms up before the game against the Green Bay Packers. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys pulled off one of the biggest trades of the 2025 NFL offseason when they struck a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers for George Pickens.

Pickens is polarizing due to his on-field emotion. This has led to several flags being thrown his way, a topic likely to persist.

While that topic will remain, there’s much more to learn about the newest member of the Cowboys’ receiving corps. Nick Eatman of the team’s official website helps with that as he revealed six intriguing facts about Pickens.

Steelers WR George Pickens reacts after a catch against the Atlanta Falcons
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens reacts after a catch against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

One of the more interesting is Pickens’ relation to another former player. Pickens is the younger brother of Chris Humes, who was a standout cornerback for Arkansas State. Humes had a brief stint with the Las Vegas Raiders and played one season in the CFL.

Another interesting nugget was how hard Pickens worked to get back on the field in 2021. While playing at Georgia, Pickens tore his ACL in a spring game but remarkably returned and played in the NCAA Championship Game — he even recorded a 52-yard reception.

Georgia WR George Pickens makes a diving catch while being guarded by Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry
Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver George Pickens makes a diving catch while being guarded by Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry / RobertScheer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Eatman discusses other stellar catches, including a one-hander against the Browns that had him being compared to Odell Beckham Jr. Pickens also led the league in yards per catch in 2023, which he did while Kenny Pickett was his primary quarterback.

Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

