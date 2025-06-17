Get to know new Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens
The Dallas Cowboys pulled off one of the biggest trades of the 2025 NFL offseason when they struck a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers for George Pickens.
Pickens is polarizing due to his on-field emotion. This has led to several flags being thrown his way, a topic likely to persist.
Cowboys CB DaRon Bland is about to see his price tag go through the roof
While that topic will remain, there’s much more to learn about the newest member of the Cowboys’ receiving corps. Nick Eatman of the team’s official website helps with that as he revealed six intriguing facts about Pickens.
One of the more interesting is Pickens’ relation to another former player. Pickens is the younger brother of Chris Humes, who was a standout cornerback for Arkansas State. Humes had a brief stint with the Las Vegas Raiders and played one season in the CFL.
Another interesting nugget was how hard Pickens worked to get back on the field in 2021. While playing at Georgia, Pickens tore his ACL in a spring game but remarkably returned and played in the NCAA Championship Game — he even recorded a 52-yard reception.
Eatman discusses other stellar catches, including a one-hander against the Browns that had him being compared to Odell Beckham Jr. Pickens also led the league in yards per catch in 2023, which he did while Kenny Pickett was his primary quarterback.
