Hunter Luepke making huge impression on Jerry Jones, Mike McCarthy
Many fans and analysts were wondering whether fullback Hunter Luepke would be on the roster bubble entering training camp, but he has made a huge impression early in camp and received rave reviews.
With one week of camp in the books, Jerry Jones says Luepke will be a big part of the offense and that head coach Mike McCarthy is excited by what he sees.
"Really like the work that our fullback [Hunter Luepke] is doing," Jones said. "He's very instrumental, and of course he's going to be a big part of this offense and he's earning it. Mike [McCarthy] loves his versatility, we all do."
MORE: Picking the 7 best Cowboys players to compete in Olympics
Luepke made the roster last season as an undrafted free agent, and he has not lost his work ethic.
The former North Dakota State standout had 9 total touches for 37 yards and a touchdown in 2023 and has shown flashes of the ability to do even more during training camp.
Luepke had limited touches with the ball in his hands, but he excels as a blocker which brings added value to the offense.
Some have drawn comparisons between Luepke and John Kuhn, who was heavily utilized under Mike McCarthy with the Green Bay Packers.
That would be a very welcomed addition to the Cowboys offense and will help clear the way for what many perceive to be an underwhelming running back room.
