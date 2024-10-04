Hunter Luepke draws inspiration from NFL legends as he makes his mark
Dallas Cowboys fans will never forget the legendary fullbacks who paved the way for the team's success.
From Daryl "Moose" Johnston who opened lanes for the great Emmitt Smith, to guys like Walt Garrison, Robert Newhouse, and Don Perkins, all are household names, and their contributions to the franchise are etched into the team's history.
While the role of the fullback has diminished in recent years, the current Cowboy playing the position is North Dakota State Bisons legend Hunter Luepke, whose recent performance is a reminder of the impact a talented fullback can still have on the game.
In Week 4 against the New York Giants, he was targeted on an impressive five third and fourth-down plays, converting on three of them.
This performance showcased his ability to contribute to various facets of the game.
Luepke's passion for the fullback position stems from watching legendary players like Mike Alstott and John Kuhn two of the greatest to suit up at the position from this century.
Alstott, a four-time All-Pro with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was a formidable force who rushed for over 5,000 yards and had over 2,200 yards receiving across 12 NFL seasons.
Meanwhile, Kuhn's success with the Green Bay Packers under current Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy translated into two All-Pros and three Pro Bowl selections, left a lasting impression on Luepke.
"I don't go into any game thinking I'm going to get so many touches or I'm going to be in this many plays," Luepke told DallasCowboys.com. "It's just kind of how football works. When my number is called, I'm going to go out there and perform to the best of my ability."
Luepke's dedication and work ethic are evident in his approach to the game. He constantly strives to improve and is motivated by the competitive environment within the Cowboys' tight end, running back, and special teams groups.
"I'm always staying hungry," Luepke said. "Being with a tight end group. They push me being with that running back group. They push me being in that special teams group. All those guys are fighting every single day. It's pretty easy to just put your head down and get to work."
Luepke's admiration for Alstott and Kuhn is clear, and their influence on his playing style is apparent. He recalls watching motivational videos featuring Alstott during his college days, inspired by the legendary fullback's power and determination.
"Back in college we used to have motivational videos that my position coach would pull up," Luepke said. "Coach would pull up Mike Alstott pretty much every Friday, if not every other Friday before a game and just watch his film. So yeah, he's a legend."
Luepke a Wisconsin native, also expressed his admiration for Kuhn, who was a reliable target in goal-line situations.
"Kuhn was one of my favorites growing up as well," Luepke said. "Third and goal on the one-yard line. He comes in, and everybody's just screaming 'Kuuuuuuhn!' That was awesome."
As Luepke continues to make his mark in the NFL, his versatility and ability to impact the game in various ways make him a valuable asset to the Dallas Cowboys.
