Dak Prescott's advice for young players replacing injured Cowboys stars
The Dallas Cowboys will be calling on a handful of the team's young players to step up in Week 5 against the Pittsburgh Steelers in primetime.
Dallas will be without star EDGE Micah Parsons, starting defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, starting wide receiver Brandin Cooks, and All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland.
Starting cornerbacks Trevon Diggs and Caelen Carson, who missed Week 4, were also on the team's Thursday injury report.
MORE: How the Cowboys can weather the storm without their defensive stars
With all the injuries come opportunity, and Dak Prescott is helping his guys get ready.
Prescott offered up advice to the team's young players who will have those opportunities to step up and make an impact on Sunday Night Football under the bright lights at Acrisure Stadium.
"It's an opportunity to show the depth of this team, and what we're made of," Prescott told Ed Werder of WFAA. "Young guys, as we talk about, you were going to have to count on them late in the year — we've got to count on them now. That's the NFL."
MORE: Cowboys rookie Ryan Flournoy ready to put on a show in Week 5
"I mean, honestly it's how I got my job. It's how a lot of people have stepped in and gotten the job. Tyler Smith, right? When your number's called, jump in, show that you belong here, show that you can prepare the right way, and make the most of your opportunity."
Second-round pick Marshawn Kneeland can take the next step with more reps to show his pass rushing ability, while the likes of Jalen Tolbert, Jalen Brooks, and sixth-round pick Ryan Flournoy will get more targets in Cooks' absence.
It's a crucial game for Dallas and will show what the Cowboys are made of moving forward, so let's see if the youngsters can pull through.
