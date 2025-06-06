Inspirational Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl Champion passes away at 70
Tom Rafferty, one of the greatest offensive linemen in Dallas Cowboys history, had been hospitalized since May following a stroke. On Tuesday, the 70-year-old passed away surrounded by family in Colorado.
Known for his exemplary work ethic, toughness, and leadership, Rafferty spent time at guard and center and blocked for Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman. Despite being undersized (6-foot-3, 256 pounds), Rafferty put together a 14-year career that saw him play in 203 games, including two Super Bowls. He was also an iron man who made 167 consecutive appearances, which was a team record at the time.
Rafferty's unmatched toughness was summed up beautifully by David Moore of Dallas Morning News, who said the former offensive lineman "was so tough he taught himself to walk again in middle age after a neurological disorder left him with no feeling below the waist."
Rafferty was a member of the Cowboys roster when they won Super Bowl XII. He was also credited for opening the hole for Tony Dorsett's 99-yard touchdown run — which happened with just 10 men on the field.
Rafferty lost his starting job during the 1989 campaign to Mark Stepnoski, leading to his retirement the following season. Cowboys Nation mourns his passing and sends their heartfelt condolences to his family.
