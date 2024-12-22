It's time for Cowboys to start Trey Lance
The Dallas Cowboys have officially been eliminated from the NFL playoffs after the division-rival Washington Commanders upset the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon.
With the Cowboys' postseason hopes officially dead, there is only one thing for the team to do.
It is time for the Cowboys to start Trey Lance at quarterback.
Dallas knows what it has in Cooper Rush. He's a serviceable backup. Rush has gone 3-3 as a starter, with nine touchdowns and just two interceptions, but he has issues fumbling the ball.
Rush is never going to be anything spectacular and the offense lacks any explosion.
With Rico Dowdle and the running game coming into its own, the time is now for Dallas to see what Lance can do. With only three games remaining against strong opponents, putting Lance under center gives the Cowboys a glimpse into the future and an idea of whether they should bring the young signal-caller back to Big D after this season.
Sure, his passing needs work, but that will only get better with more reps.
We already know that Lance's legs are a threat and add a new dynamic to the offense, so it will be interesting to see if the Cowboys put it all on the table and officially look to the future. Because we already know this season is a wrap.
