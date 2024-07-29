Jake Ferguson shows up to Cowboys camp stronge, faster in 2024
When Dalton Schultz left in free agency ahead of the 2023 season, the Dallas Cowboys turned to second-year tight end Jake Ferguson. The fourth-round pick from Wisconsin had just 19 receptions for 174 yards with two touchdowns as a rookie.
Despite the modest numbers, the coaching staff had faith in his potential — and they weren’t wrong.
Ferguson broke out with 71 receptions for 761 yards and five touchdowns. He added three more touchdowns in the postseason and was rewarded with a trip to the Pro Bowl.
MORE: CeeDee, Dak Prescott contract negotiation update from Stephen Jones
Now entering his third season, Ferguson is looking to improve and arrived at training camp in excellent shape. After playing at 240 pounds last year, Ferguson is up to 255 and hasn’t sacrificed any speed.
“A lot of it was my speed, but also at the end of the year I finished at 240 lbs. and while I was still strong... that wasn’t the weight I can move guys at. At the exit interview coach was like we can get you to 250, 255... and right now I’m sitting at 255. I ran faster in all my testing. Ran faster than I did at the Combine. And then tested all and I lift better. I feel really good right now. Feel like I’m running well. Obviously... pads aren’t on yet so real football’s yet to be played.” — Ferguson said while speaking with reporters.
Dallas will have more targets to go around this year with Michael Gallup and Tony Pollard no longer on the roster. Much has been made of the battle for the WR3 spot, and for good reason, but Ferguson will also help pick up some of that slack.
He could also help their ground game outperform expectations should he become a better blocker, which he believes will happen thanks to the added strength.
