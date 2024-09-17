Jake Ferguson injury update gives Dallas Cowboys positive news
Dallas Cowboys fans are still in the dumps after an embarrassing loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 2 of the NFL regular season, but Tuesday provided a little boost.
Jerry Jones appeared onShan & RJ on Audacy's 105.3 The Fan and discussed a number of topics, including star tight end Jake Ferguson.
Ferguson suffered a knee injury in the season-opening win over the Cleveland Browns.
MORE: Jerry Jones comments on potential switch to Dalvin Cook for Cowboys
There was some initial fear that Ferguson could miss an extended period of time, but Jones' update is some much-needed positive news.
Ferguson tested out his knee during pre-game warmups against the Saints but was ultimately ruled out.
Now, if everything goes well during the week of practice the Cowboys offense will receive a boost ahead of the Week 3 showdown with the Baltimore Ravens.
Last season, Ferguson had a breakout year with 71 catches for 761 yards and five touchdowns, earning a Pro Bowl nod.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and Ravens on Sunday, September 22, is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFL Power Rankings following Week 2: How far did Cowboys fall?
NFC East winners & losers in Week 2: Zeke struggles, Commanders steal one
NFC East power rankings after Week 2 of the NFL season
Dallas Cowboys Week 2: Ranking top 5 Players of the Week