Jerry Jones comments on potential switch to Dalvin Cook for Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys were left with many questions following the embarrassing Week 2 loss to the New Orleans Saints.
One of the most glaring weaknesses for the team is the lack of a consistent running game.
Dallas failed to address the lack of depth at running back during the offseason outside of the signings of aging veterans Ezekiel Elliott and Dalvin Cook.
MORE: Should Cowboys turn to Rico Dowdle as lone leading back?
The Cowboys had the worst-ranked running back room on multiple offseason lists and it's proven to be ineffective through two weeks.
It's time for a change, so should the team finally see what Cook has left in the tank and elevate him from the practice squad for Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens?
Jerry Jones was asked about the possible move during his appearance on Shan & RJ on Audacy's 105.3 The Fan and said there aren't immediate plans to make a change from the running back-by-committee led by Zeke and Rico Dowdle.
So you're saying there's a chance?
We'll have to see what ultimately happens, and it's clear something needs to change, but Jerry loves to take his good ole time.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFL Power Rankings following Week 2: How far did Cowboys fall?
NFC East winners & losers in Week 2: Zeke struggles, Commanders steal one
NFC East power rankings after Week 2 of the NFL season
Dallas Cowboys Week 2: Ranking top 5 Players of the Week