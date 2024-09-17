Jerry Jones comments on potential switch to Dalvin Cook for Cowboys

Cowboys Country

The Dallas Cowboys need to bolster the running game, so could recently signed Dalvin Cook be the answer? Owner Jerry Jones shared his thoughts.

Feb 5, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; NFC running back Dalvin Cook of the Minnesota Vikings (4) and AFC running back Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans (22) pose during the Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys were left with many questions following the embarrassing Week 2 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

One of the most glaring weaknesses for the team is the lack of a consistent running game.

Dallas failed to address the lack of depth at running back during the offseason outside of the signings of aging veterans Ezekiel Elliott and Dalvin Cook.

The Cowboys had the worst-ranked running back room on multiple offseason lists and it's proven to be ineffective through two weeks.

It's time for a change, so should the team finally see what Cook has left in the tank and elevate him from the practice squad for Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens?

Jerry Jones was asked about the possible move during his appearance on Shan & RJ on Audacy's 105.3 The Fan and said there aren't immediate plans to make a change from the running back-by-committee led by Zeke and Rico Dowdle.

So you're saying there's a chance?

We'll have to see what ultimately happens, and it's clear something needs to change, but Jerry loves to take his good ole time.

