Cowboys wide receiver named 'most improved' player at training camp
Dallas Cowboys training camp is in the books and the team is now turning its attention to Week 1 of the regular season where they will make a trip to The Land to face the Cleveland Browns.
But before the team kicks off its 2024 campaign, Cowboys beat writers are doing some reflecting on what we saw in Oxnard.
Jalen Tolbert was one of the players to watch entering training camp and he delivered in a big way.
MORE: Jalen Tolbert has regained confidence, ready to step up for Cowboys
The third-year wide receiver was a star of training camp and immediately took control of the WR3 job. Once he found himself in the driver's seat, he never looked back.
Because of his efforts on the field, Bryan Broaddus of 105.3 The Fan named Tolbert the "most improved player" of training camp during an appearance on Will "Skywalker" Steele'smorning show for AtoZ Sports.
"I had my concerns about Jalen Tolbert's toughness. His mental toughness. Maybe not the physical toughness but the mental toughness. I know that him and the other Jalen, Jalen Brooks, I felt like there was going to be a legitimate battle for that third spot. With Jalen Tolbert and Brooks, the first few days of practice it was very close of the way they both were competing, the way they were running their routes, they way they were finishing with their catches. You were like, 'Okay, this is going to be a good one'. Then, as camp wore on, Jalen Tolebrt became a better player."
Tolbert's best season as a pro came in 2023, racking up 268 yards and two touchdowns on 22 receptions.
This season, as the team's No. 3 wide receiver, Tolbert will have more opportunities to make his impact felt on the offense and he seems poised and ready to do just that.
Dallas will kick off its 2024 campaign on Sunday, September 8, on the road against the Cleveland Browns. Tom Brady will be making his broadcasting debut for the game on FOX.
