Jalen Tolbert explains how he learned about Cowboys' Pickens trade
The Dallas Cowboys pulled off one of the biggest trades during the NFL offseason when they added wide receiver George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
His addition meant CeeDee Lamb would finally have an elite partner, but it also meant Jalen Tolbert would no longer be the No. 2 wideout. Considering he had the best season of his career in 2024, it would be fair for Tolbert to feel spurned.
MORE: Cowboys' Jalen Tolbert reveals longtime connection to George Pickens
That’s not the case, however, as Tolbert says he’s thrilled to have Pickens on hand. The fourth-year wideout said he was at the facility when the trade went down and instantly loved the move.
"I actually was at the facility. I mean, I love it…" Tolbert said when asked how he found out about the trade via Tommy Yarish of DallasCowboys.com. "I've known GP for a while, it adds more firepower to us, honestly that's what we need. That's going to be the fun part because you can't guard all three of us or four or five, whoever is out there."
Tolbert is taking the same approach as Lamb, seeing the benefit of another premier target. He also says the competition will help everyone in the receiving corps grow.
Thrust into the WR2 role last year, Tolbert had 49 receptions for 610 yards with seven touchdowns. He’s better suited as the No. 3 wideout, and could be even more efficient with less attention from opposing defenses.
