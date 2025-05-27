Cowboys' Jalen Tolbert reveals longtime connection to George Pickens
The Dallas Cowboys made one of the biggest splashes of the NFL offseason when they swung a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers for star wide receiver George Pickens.
Pairing Pickens with CeeDee Lamb gives Dallas arguably the best 1-2 punch at wideout in the entire league, while Jalen Tolbert will be free to run as the team's third receiver.
As it turns out, Tolbert and Pickens have a long-term connection that dates back to when the two were teenagers in Alabama.
DallasCowboys.com revealed their connection which includes a meeting in the 2016 Alabama 7A high school state championship game.
Tolbert starred for the McGill-Toolen Yellowjackets in Mobile, Alabama, while Pickens was a standout for the Hoover Buccaneers. Ultimately, it was Pickens' Bucs who came away with a 17-7 win.
While the two have that history dating back to high school, Tolbert is excited to get to work alongside his former rival.
"I've known GP for a while, it adds more firepower to us, honestly that's what we need," Tolbert said. "That's going to be the fun part because you can't guard all three of us or four or five, whoever is out there."
"Having another piece to the puzzle is special, I'm ready to work, compete off of each other continue to keep growing."
With Tolbert as WR3 behind Lamb and Pickens, he will have extra opportunities to find mismatches in the secondary. There were questions about Tolbert's ability to be a full-time WR2 in Dallas, but as the third guy on the depth chart, Tolbert could blossom into one of the best WR3s in the league.
At least that's what Brian Schottenheimer and company will be hoping for.
