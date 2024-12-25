Jalen Tolbert reveals gnarly finger injury suffered in Dallas' Week 16 win
The Dallas Cowboys are finishing the 2024-25 NFL season on a high note, despite missing out on the postseason. Dallas has won four of its last five games, including a Week 16 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
In the win, Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert caught a touchdown to mark his second straight game with a score.
On the season, Tolbert has hauled in 42 catches for 482 yards and six touchdowns.
MORE: Cowboys will have elite WR prospects staring right at them in NFL Draft
While Tolbert scored a touchdown in the big win over the Bucs, he also suffered a gruesome finger injury. When speaking to the media, Tolbert revealed just how gnarly the injury was.
Not only did he hyperextend and dislocate a finger, it was so bent out of shape that it bent through the skin.
"When I was coming up with the catch, my pinky finger got stuck in [the cornerback's jersey]," Tolbert said, per DallasCowboys.com. "It hyperextended it — dislocated it. I had the ball and I was like, 'Why can't I squeeze this?' It sounds crazy, but it was all in slow motion. It was slower for me because I was trying to squeeze my hand.
"And then I got up and it and [the athletic training staff] popped it back in and stitched it up because it came through the skin."
Tolbert is hoping he can tough it out and play in Week 17 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Cowboys and Eagles are set to face off on Sunday, December 29, at Lincoln Financial Field at 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX. Joe Davis, Greg Olsen, and Pam Oliver will be on the call.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 Christmas wishes for every Dallas Cowboys fan
Dallas Cowboys stars do hilarious photoshoot in Christmas onesies
NFC East Power Rankings after Week 16: Cowboys can play spoiler
Dallas Cowboys Stock Watch: Week 16 risers & fallers
Updated 2025 NFL Draft order after Week 16: Cowboys hanging onto top 15