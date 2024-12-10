Cowboys legend expects Mike McCarthy to remain as head coach
Not long ago, Mike McCarthy seemed to be on his way out. The Dallas Cowboys head coach was struggling to secure wins and Jerry Jones was being sold on every potential replacement — including Deion Sanders.
Following back-to-back wins, the support for McCarthy is on the rise. Players have been speaking up for him and there are some analysts starting to see him on the Dallas sidelines again in 2025.
Now, a Cowboys legend can be added to the mix. Troy Aikman said on 105.3 The Fan that he believes McCarthy will return in 2025.
Aikman heaped praise on McCarthy while making his prediction, saying he has a better resume than every other candidate outside of Bill Belichick.
Most importantly, he said the locker room believes in the coach, which is huge. Even with the struggles they've had, this roster has refused to give up, which isn't always the case when someone is on a seat as hot as mcCarthy's has been.
Having said all that, the wild card in this is Jerry Jones. The unpredictable owner wanted to see what McCarthy could do in 2024 without a contract beyond the year. That meant he wanted to see some playoff success, which is highly unlikely without Dak Prescott — even if they make a run as Micah Parsons suggested.
