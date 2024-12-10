Cowboys Country

Cowboys legend expects Mike McCarthy to remain as head coach

Mike McCarthy has been getting a lot of support lately and a Cowboys legend is now speaking up for him.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

Not long ago, Mike McCarthy seemed to be on his way out. The Dallas Cowboys head coach was struggling to secure wins and Jerry Jones was being sold on every potential replacement — including Deion Sanders.

Following back-to-back wins, the support for McCarthy is on the rise. Players have been speaking up for him and there are some analysts starting to see him on the Dallas sidelines again in 2025.

Now, a Cowboys legend can be added to the mix. Troy Aikman said on 105.3 The Fan that he believes McCarthy will return in 2025.

MORE: Trevon Diggs is active for Cowboys against Bengals in Week 14

Aikman heaped praise on McCarthy while making his prediction, saying he has a better resume than every other candidate outside of Bill Belichick.

Most importantly, he said the locker room believes in the coach, which is huge. Even with the struggles they've had, this roster has refused to give up, which isn't always the case when someone is on a seat as hot as mcCarthy's has been.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys have ‘somewhat reasonable path’ to playoffs

Having said all that, the wild card in this is Jerry Jones. The unpredictable owner wanted to see what McCarthy could do in 2024 without a contract beyond the year. That meant he wanted to see some playoff success, which is highly unlikely without Dak Prescott — even if they make a run as Micah Parsons suggested.

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy (left) and owner Jerry Jones
Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy (left) and owner Jerry Jones / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Cowboys vs. Bengals: 3 keys to victory for NFL Week 14 MNF

Dallas Cowboys make surprising trade in 3-round NFL mock draft

4 great players not named Ashton Jeanty Cowboys could target in 2025 NFL Draft

Where would the Cowboys pick in the NFL Draft after Week 13?

Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Arizona State grad

Home/News