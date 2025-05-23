Hunter Luepke doing it all for Cowboys offense as he searches for role
With Dallas Cowboys OTAs underway, we are learning a little bit about how players will fit into the new schemes put into place by head coach Brian Schottenheimer and his coaching staff.
One player who has always had a versatile role in the offense and has developed into a fan-favorite for always showing up is fullback Hunter Luepke.
But with the revamped running back room and run scheme, there have been some questions about how Luepke will fit into the offense.
That doesn't seem to be a concern for Schottenheimer, who praised Luepke for doing a little bit of everything as the team kicked off OTAs.
"I’d be remiss for not talking about Hunter Luepke," Schottenheimer told reporters this week. "He’s playing some (running back) for us, he’s playing some fullback, he’s playing some tight end, and all he does is do everything well."
Last season, while splitting limited snaps between running back, fullback, and the tight end position, Luepke recorded 38 yards, averaging 3.2 yards per carry, while hauling in 12 catches for 111 yards.
His ability to contribute in the blocking game adds to his value and is certainly something Schottenheimer has taken notice of.
Let's just see how Luepke can carve out a unique role in the offsense now that the running back is as crowded as ever.
