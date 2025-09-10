Javonte Williams joined elite company with historic Cowboys debut in Week 1
Javonte Williams had a strong debut with the Dallas Cowboys, going for 54 yards and two touchdowns on 15 rushing attempts.
While he, and the rest of the offense, slowed down in the second half, his debut was still historic. By scoring two touchdowns in his first game with the Cowboys, Williams joined elite company.
According to Kyle Youmans of the team’s official website, Herschel Walker is the only player to have done this before Williams.
”With two rushing touchdowns in Week 1, running back Javonte Williams became the second player in franchise history to score multiple rushing touchdowns in his Cowboys debut. The only other player to do it was Herschel Walker in 1986,” Youmans wrote.
More history could be made this weekend as well for the fifth-year running back. If Williams scores a third touchdown in his first two games as a Cowboy, he will become just the third player to do so.
“Williams could join Walker and Alvin Blount (1987) as the only three Cowboys with three rushing scores through their first two games,” says Youmans.
Dallas signed Williams to a one-year deal worth $3 million this offseason. He was once seen as a promising back, but injuries limited him following a breakout rookie campaign in 2022.
He’s looking for new life in Dallas and is off to as hot a start as he could have hoped for.
