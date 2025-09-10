Tyler Booker drops epic quote as Cowboys prepare for Giants in Week 2
The Dallas Cowboys are looking for their first win of the season, as they prepare for a Week 2 matchup with the New York Giants. Each team lost in the opener to an NFC East rival and will attempt to avoid an 0-2 start.
Dallas was much closer to victory in Week 1, and while their performance might have given fans hope going forward, rookie guard Tyler Booker isn’t ready to pat himself on the back.
Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants: 3 keys to victory in Week 2
“I feel like I have a lot of room for improvement,” Booker said while speaking with Nick Harris of the Star-Telegram.
“I have a lot that I need to get better at. I’m not going to sit here and say that it was my worst performance ever. But at the same time, to be where I want to be and who I want to be, I have to play a lot better than I did on Thursday.”
Dallas Cowboys fan favorite gadget back signs with new franchise
By all accounts, Booker had a phenomenal debut, but he expects greatness from himself. While fans will surely love that approach, it was his comment about their Week 2 game that should truly fire them up.
“Every week is of the upmost importance to me like it’s a Super Bowl,” Booker said.
“That’s how I approach every game. I’ll treat the Giants like that, like they’re the last game for the rest of the year.”
Booker’s selection at No. 12 overall in the 2025 NFL draft wasn’t met with universal approval, but it’s easy to see why the coaching staff fell in love with him. Fans have come around and will only grow more fond if he continues to impress on the field.
