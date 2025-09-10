Dak Prescott earns high marks, despite teammates’ shortcomings
The Dallas Cowboys were unable to secure a win on the road in Week 1, falling to the Philadelphia Eagles 24-20.
It was a frustrating loss for Dallas since they know they had several opportunities to win. And had it been solely up to Dak Prescott, they would have been 1-0.
Prescott played excellent football on Thursday, even if his stat line doesn’t prove it. He finished 21-of-34 for 188 yards, but as Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski says Prescott played as well as he could have, but was let down by his teammates.
“All of the hullabaloo aside—from the Micah Parsons trade to Jerry Jones' detached view of what it takes to win in today's NFL to the Jalen Carter spitting incident—quarterback Dak Prescott played as well as anyone could have expected in the Dallas Cowboys' season opener,” Sobleski wrote.
“However, his teammates didn't help as much as they should have.”
He singles out CeeDee Lamb, who hasd four drops in the game, including two on the final drive. Prescott did his part to keep the team in the game and that's why Soblski gave the quarterback in A in his Week 1 QB report card. Sobleski also claims that Dallas will have better days ahead of them as long as Prescott continues to operate as he did against the Eagles.
“Prescott just needs to keep playing the same way he did in Week 1 and good things should start to happen for the Cowboys.”
