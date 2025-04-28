Texas' Steve Sarkisian gushes over 'electric' new Cowboys running back
The Dallas Cowboys finally added some help to the running back room during the NFL Draft this past weekend, selecting not one, but two backs on Day 3 in Texas' Jaydon Blue and Clemson's Phil Mafah.
This now adds a pair of young talents with vastly different skillsets to the roster at a position of great need.
And accord to Blue's head coach Steve Sarkisian, the Cowboys should be able to use he explosive abilities in more ways than one.
"Jaydon made a ton of big plays for us and was a huge part of our offense the past couple of years," Sarkisian said. "He's a really electric player, a very versatile back. He's a guy who can run the ball effectively as a true running back, but we were also able to utilize him from a receiving skill standpoint and get him the ball out of the backfield. He has great value in the return game, too. Jaydon's a guy that comes to work every day, really loves football, and will be a great teammate. The Cowboys are getting an extremely versatile player who will be a great addition to their franchise."
During his career in Austin, Blue attacked defenses in a variety of ways, amassing over 1,600 scrimmage yards and 18 total touchdowns in three seasons.
That said, most of his production did not begin to come about until the latter part of his second season due to an injury ahead of him on the depth chart. But once he got his chance, Blue exploded out of the gates, totaling 961 yards, 496 receiving yards, and 17 of his 18 touchdowns over his final 20 games.
That is production the Cowboys could sorely use in their offense, given their ineptitudes at the position over the last two seasons.
That said, even if he doesn't get a influx of reps at the running back spot outright, he could also be a weapon in the return game right out of the gates, or in other aspects of the receiving game elsewhere on the field.
Regardless, the Cowboys acquired a dynamic weapon who Dak Prescott should be able to utilize immediately.
