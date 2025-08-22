Jerry Jones awkwardly insults Micah Parsons' agent during Stephen A. Smith interview
Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones is on quite the media tour, and he has one goal in mind: painting himself as the hero in the current contract standoff with Micah Parsons.
Jones has made sure to use every opportunity possible to get his side of the story out in the open, claiming that he and Parsons already agreed to a contract. Jones says once they were ready to move forward, Parsons's agent, David Mulugheta, got involved and disrupted the process.
MORE: Micah Parsons' agent denies Jerry Jones contract rebuttal claim, per ex NFL star
The latest attempt to diminish Mulgheta came courtesy of an interview with Stephen A. Smith. Jones awkwardly compared Parsons' agent trying to get his client a good deal to a kid pitting his mother and father against one another. It's unclear if Jones is the stern mother or the father trying to shower Parsons with love, but either way, he wants the world to know Mulugheta's opinion doesn't matter.
"Frankly, it wouldn’t have made any difference what the negotiation was. Guess who has to be comfortable for this to work?" After Smith said Parsons, Jones made sure he was added into the equation as well. He then stated, "There’s not room for a third. This will be a good one."
These comments come one day after Jones sat down for an interview with Cowboys' legend Michael Irvin and accused Mulugheta of having an agenda. He even made sure to diminish the agent's importance in general in this conversation as well.
"Where is the least important part of this whole equation we're talking about. What is the least incremental part of the whole equation? The attorney or the agent. He works for Micah. He's not the principal here, in any way. In any way. They're in here to make their percentage."
Whether or not Parsons and Jones had a handshake deal, Jones isn't operating in the best interest of anyone right now, not even himself. His pride is making him come across as petty, which could backfire if Parsons does indeed holdout in the regular season.
