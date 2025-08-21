Is Cowboys owner Jerry Jones starting to question Micah Parsons' loyalty to team?
In just two weeks, the Dallas Cowboys will take the field for the first time in the NFL regular season as they will kick off the season with an opening night matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.
If the Cowboys hope to play spoiler for the Eagles' Super Bowl celebration, then the team will have to be as close to 100% as they can be.
That means a deal with star linebacker Micah Parsons needed to be done yesterday. However, the front office continues to fumble this deal.
One of the best defensive players in the league is waiting on a new deal, yet an owner in Jerry Jones, who loves overpaying for his stars, isn't budging on a new deal. So, what could be the problem?
The team at 150.3 The FAN dove into the situation, and they put the pieces together that this could be a loyalty issue for Parsons and the Cowboys.
In the team's new Netflix documentary, Jones reveals that he didn't feel former head coach Jimmy Johnson was loyal to the franchise when he was flirting with another job while being the head man in Dallas.
The assumption is that maybe Jones is hurt that Parsons hasn't been as welcoming over the last few weeks when it comes to getting a new deal done. Loyalty is needed, but when has a franchise ever been loyal to a player over what's best for the team?
