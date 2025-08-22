Micah Parsons drops biggest sign yet that he's done with Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones
Jerry Jones continues to do damage control, but not the kind he should be doing. Instead of trying to fix the current situation with Micah Parsons, the Dallas Cowboys owner is using the media to defend his own actions.
Jones has completely detached from reality to the point that he's attacked Parsons' agent for trying to get involved in contract negotiations. His refusal to negotiate with David Mulugheta has led to Parsons requesting a trade.
Dallas has shown no interest in granting the request, but the continued media games from Jones aren't helping the situation at all. In fact, things might have reached the boiling point with Parsons dropping some huge hints that he's completely done with Jones and his franchise.
Parsons removed all mention of the team from his social media accounts and posted photos of himself waving goodbye. As if that wasn't enough of a sign, the TikTok post included an Allen Iverson soundbite, saying, "I'ma win wherever I go."
Jones has said the team has years to figure the situation out, suggesting they expect Parsons to play out the final year of his contract. He also plans to use the franchise tag on Parsons in 2026 based on that comment.
That said, Parsons seems intent on doing all he can to force his way out of town. At this point, it's difficult to see any peaceful resolution coming between the two sides.
