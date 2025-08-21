Jerry Jones has detached from reality with latest claim about Micah Parsons' agent
The conflict between Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Micah Parsons isn't likely to be resolved anytime soon.
While fans have held out hope that Jones will come to his senses and sign Parsons to a long-term deal, Jones continues to gaslight anyone willing to listen. The latest example comes from an interview Jones gave to former Dallas receiver Michael Irvin.
Jones played the victim with Irvin, saying he and Parsons had come to terms on a deal. He said the two had agreed to everything from years to guarantees, but was told by the agent to stick the deal where the sun doesn't shine.
That comment wasn't enough to satisfy Jones, who made sure to tell Irvin that he had made several concessions because, of course, Jones believes that he's the hero in this story.
"Micah and I talked, and then we were going to send it over to the agent, and we had our agreement on terms, amount, guarantees, everything," Jones said.
"We was going to send it over to the agent and the agent said, 'Don't bother because we got all that to negotiate'. Well, I had already negotiated, I had already moved off my mark on several areas. And so the issue, frankly, is that we've had the negotiation in my mind and the agent is trying to get his nose in it and trying to come in there and improve off the mark that we had already set."
Jones telling Irvin that the agent wanted to "get his nose in" a contract negotiation is arguably the most asinine statement he could have made. David Mulugheta is one of the premier agents in the business, and it's his job to negotiate deals for players.
By telling Jones he wanted to negotiate with him, Mugheta was looking out for Parsons. Jones, meanwhile, is looking out for Jones. He's also now trying to spin the facts to make himself out to be the good guy, something no one is buying.
Until Jones admits he was the one in the wrong, it's hard to see this coming to a peaceful resolution. Based on the comments in this interview, that's not likely to happen anytime soon.
