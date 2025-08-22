Cowboys Country

Jerry Jones roasts Bills to distract from Cowboys Super Bowl drought

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones wants to distract from the team's Super Bowl drought by shading the AFC powerhouse Buffalo Bills.

Josh Sanchez

/ Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys' highly publicized Super Bowl drought is approaching 30 years, and the world was reminded of that in the new Netflix docuseries America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys, which relives the glory days of the 1990s dynasty.

Owner and general manager Jerry Jones is sick of hearing about the drought, and the team hasn't come close to returning to a conference championship or Super Bowl since the drought began.

So, naturally, Jerry Jones is doing what Jerry Jones does best: Deflecting and distracting.

In an exclusive interview with USA TODAY Sports, Jones threw some shade in the direction of the Buffalo Bills for their own drought, which has been the entirety of the franchise's existence.

/ RVR Photos-Imagn Images

"How long has it been since Buffalo won the Super Bowl?" Jones asked. "Buffalo hasn’t been chopped liver. They’re solid. They’re probably in the top third of the NFL.

Jones is right, the Bills have never won a Super Bowl, and have lost in all four appearances -- which includes to the Cowboys.

Unfortunately, he has shown an unwillingness to adapt to today's NFL which has been holding the franchise back. The biggest issue? Jones doesn't see a problem with anything.

"I just can't get as convinced that the way we’re doing it, that our approach to trying to win a Super Bowl, that that needs to change," Jones said. "I guess that’s why I'm so defensive."

/ Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Jerry doesn't see a need for change, which is why everything has remained the same throughout the drought, and the fans are growing tired.

JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI

