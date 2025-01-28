Cowboys Country

Jerry Jones brings back cringeworthy term do describe Cowboys’ futility

Does Jerry Jones even know how this sounds?

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones speaks to the media at a press conference at the Star. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys haven’t played in the NFC Championship Game since the 1995 season, making it the longest drought in the conference.

Stephen Jones might shrug that off, but it’s a serious concern. Brian Schottenheimer said as much during his opening presser when he addressed the team’s culture and need to place winning ahead of all else.

Jerry Jones addressed the team’s issues as well, but decided to discuss it as only he can — by brining back an old and cringeworthy phrase.

Jones said "There's a very low percentage of this that is smiles and glory holes. Very low percentage."

This isn’t the first time Jones used the “glory hole” phrase. He first used it in 2012, saying "I’ve been here when it was glory hole days and I’ve been here when it wasn’t. Having said that, I want me some glory hole."

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones speaks to the media at a press conference at the Star. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

It was as cringey then as it is now, and it’s a stark reminder that as long as Jones is in charge, time will feel like a flat circle for Dallas fans.

