Jerry Jones contradicts himself while claiming salary cap mastery
A late Friday news dump made it official that Brian Schottenheimer would be the new head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.
On Monday, Jerry Jones introduced his new coach to the sporting world with Schottenheimer’s opening presser. As is often the case whenever a microphone ends up near Jones, the owner has taken the opportunity to remind us of all the great things he’s accomplished.
MORE: Jerry Jones praises Jerry Jones while introducing Brian Schottenheimer
Jones praised himself for hiring a first-time head coach and then reminisced about purchasing the team in 1989. He also told us what a good job he’s done managing the salary cap.
It’s easy to argue agains that statement considering the lack of moves the franchise has made in recent years, but Jones made it even easier by following that up with a contradiction. Right after saying he’s good with the cap, Jones said he hasn’t done well enough.
Jones, and his son Stephen Jones, have often used the cap as an excuse to avoid paying players in free agency.
They’ve also publicly shamed players such as Dak Prescott for taking market value, which makes their job managing the cap more difficult.
Jerry Jones alluded to Prescott, and CeeDee Lamb’s salaries as well when discussing the cap going forward.
All of this can be summed up by saying — don’t expect much change in how they attack the roster this season. Even though Jones knows they could make better use of the salary cap.
