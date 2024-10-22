Jerry Jones takes shot at Mike McCarthy's play-calling and concepts
The Dallas Cowboys return from the bye week for a primetime showdown against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8. While the game may not be make or break, there is a closer eye on head coach Mike McCarthy.
McCarthy led the Cowboys to three consecutive 12-win seasons, but with the team stumbling out of the gate questions were raised about his future with the team.
Jerry Jones is not known for making midseason changes and firings, though he has once before with Wade Phillips, so McCarthy's job seems safe for the immediate future.
MORE: Jerry Jones reacts to Troy Aikman's criticism of Dallas Cowboys
However, Jerry has a close eye on his head coach and made a surprisingly honest admission and criticism of the team's offense during his weekly radio appearance on Shan & RJ on Audacy's 105.3 The Fan.
When discussing the offense, Jones took a not-so-subtle shot at McCarthy's play-calling and the team's offensive approach.
"We're designing bad plays, we're designing bad concepts," Jones admitted.
It's rare that Jones is open to criticism regarding the Cowboys, and it's even more rare for him to admit the team's faults himself. However, there could be something bigger with his comments.
MORE: Jerry Jones addresses lack of Derrick Henry pursuit by Cowboys
McCarthy is in a contract year and by putting the offense's failures on the coach's play-calling rather than the front office's failure to add a player like Derrick Henry or a reliable No. 2 wide receiver, Jerry is already setting McCarthy up to be the scapegoat.
But would you expect anything else?
We'll have to see if the offense shows any improvement in Week 8 when they return to the field under the bright lights on Sunday Night Football.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFC East power rankings ahead of Week 8 of 2024 NFL season
Updated 2025 NFL Draft order after Week 7: Where do Cowboys stand?
Dallas Cowboys Week 8 matchup could be a loser leaves town scenario
Mike McCarthy's record after bye weeks: Are the Cowboys doomed?
Are the Dallas Cowboys set up for failure against the 49ers?