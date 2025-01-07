Jerry Jones could have future on the big screen if he ever sells Cowboys
Talk of a postseason run for the Dallas Cowboys will have to be held off until next season. The all-in season for the Cowboys quickly became a nightmare.
So, as the franchise directs its attention toward the offseason and the NFL Draft, it's time to hear more about owner Jerry Jones in your everyday life.
MORE: Jerry Jones sends shocking message regarding head coach Mike McCarthy
Recently, Jones appeared on the Paramount+ series, 'Landman'', and delivered a pretty epic scene for a billionaire owner.
Check it out below.
Jones delivered the goods in a scene with Billy Bob Thornton and Jon Hamm. Sure, Jones is probably not quitting his day job, but the most cynical Cowboys fan can hope for it, right?
The jokes have been long-running that some Cowboys fans have hoped for Jones to relinquish his power over the franchise. However, now is the perfect time to push that agenda.
There's no doubt that someone could sell Jones that his performance could make him the next Robert Redford.
Unfortunately, I think Cowboys fans are going to be stuck in their so-called purgatory for the foreseeable future. However, a fan can dream.
