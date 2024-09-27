Cowboys Country

Jerry Jones 'tickled to death' by Cowboys defensive performance

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was excited by what he saw in a bounceback game for the team's defense in Week 4.

Josh Sanchez

Sep 26, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Amani Oruwariye (27) intercepts a pass intended for New York Giants wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (13) in front of Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson (6) during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium.
Sep 26, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Amani Oruwariye (27) intercepts a pass intended for New York Giants wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (13) in front of Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson (6) during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Amani Oruwariye sealed the victory with an interception on a Daniel Jones hail mary attempt in the final moments of Thursday night's win over the New York Giants.

After consecutive weeks of disappointing performances from the defense, the unit stepped up in a big way in Dallas' much-needed win.

The Cowboys defense kept the Giants out of the endzone and stepped up big against the run.

In Week 3, the Cowboys were run all over by the Baltimore Ravens. Henry rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns, while Lamar Jackson added 87 yards and a score on the ground.

This week against the Giants, it was a much different tune.

Marshawn Kneeland, Dallas Cowboy
Sep 26, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland sacks New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Dallas held the Giants' rushing attack to a mere 26 yards on 24 carries. It's exactly the kind of turnaround Cowboys Nation was waiting for and builds momentum heading into the second month of the season.

Now that the Cowboys know they can step up against the run, let' shope it gives them the confidence they need moving forward to continue to excel.

