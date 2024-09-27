Jerry Jones 'tickled to death' by Cowboys defensive performance
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Amani Oruwariye sealed the victory with an interception on a Daniel Jones hail mary attempt in the final moments of Thursday night's win over the New York Giants.
After consecutive weeks of disappointing performances from the defense, the unit stepped up in a big way in Dallas' much-needed win.
The Cowboys defense kept the Giants out of the endzone and stepped up big against the run.
MORE: Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence injury updates from Jerry Jones
In Week 3, the Cowboys were run all over by the Baltimore Ravens. Henry rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns, while Lamar Jackson added 87 yards and a score on the ground.
This week against the Giants, it was a much different tune.
Dallas held the Giants' rushing attack to a mere 26 yards on 24 carries. It's exactly the kind of turnaround Cowboys Nation was waiting for and builds momentum heading into the second month of the season.
Now that the Cowboys know they can step up against the run, let' shope it gives them the confidence they need moving forward to continue to excel.
