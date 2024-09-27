Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence injury updates from Jerry Jones
The Dallas Cowboys returned to the win column on Thursday night, but they took some losses on the field.
Throughout the game, starting pass rushers Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence exited with lower leg injuries. Parsons was carted to the locker room with an ankle/foot injury, while Lawrence injured his foot.
Despite the initial scare and shockwaves sent through Cowboys Nation, there is no reason to ring the alarm.
During his appearance on Shan & RJ on Audacy's 105.3 The Fan on Friday morning, Jones provided injury updates for Parsons and Lawrence.
"I’m pleased that they feel good. Both feel good about it. That’s usually a good sign," Jones said. "I don’t know when I’ve seen a serious injury that the doctors didn’t say that’s a serious injury before the X-ray."
Jones also said the team's medical staff showed no indication of a severe injury.
Disaster averted.
Had Parsons or Lawrence been forced to miss significant time, it would have been a devastating blow to a defensive unit that has been inconsistent through the first month of the season.
But, with the extra few days of rest after the team's Thursday night win, they will have the luxury of getting some additional time to fully recover.
