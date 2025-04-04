Jerry Jones doesn't want NFL to take away Eagles' dominant advantage
Once again, the 'Tush Push' is being hotly debated. NFL teams have been trying to get this play, which was made famous by the Philadelphia Eagles, banned. Considering the Eagles are the Dallas Cowboys' top rival, you would think America's Team would be all for getting the league to eliminate the play.
That's not the case, however, as Jerry Jones doesn't think that's the answer.
Instead, Jones believes teams just need to make "adjustments." He added that he believes it's a "good discussion."
As is often the case, Jones went straight to the "entertainment standpoint" when answering the question. That's always been his focus, which is part of the problem in Dallas.
It's also not what's being discussed with this debate.
Teams that are against the play are citing player safety. While there's no data proving it leads to injuries, the play has linemen diving head-first into a pile. They then wind up at the bottom of several players, which brings up concerns about long-term health.
That said, there are surely teams who want this play banned since they've been unable to stop it. Jones doesn't fall into that category, but his team also hasn't made the right adjustments to stop it either.
