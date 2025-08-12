Jerry Jones failures mocked by Hollywood A-lister day after Cowboys Netflix doc event
Love them or hate them, the Dallas Cowboys are the main show when it comes to teams in the NFL. The franchise has earned the moniker of "America's Team" for a reason.
One of the leading reasons the Cowboys are always the talk of the town is because their owner, Jerry Jones, loves to be in the headlines.
MORE: Cowboys' Micah Parsons will benefit from Jerry Jones' Emmitt Smith lesson
On Monday night, the team celebrated its new Netflix documentary with a special screening in California. Yes, things are always in the bright lights for the franchise.
However, on Tuesday, Denezl Washington put the franchise and its owner on blast during his segment on ESPN's "First Take."
Washington was joined by Spike Lee to plug their new film "Highest 2 Lowest", and during their spot, Washington went all in on Jones' handling of the franchise.
Somewhere, Jones is leaping for joy while seeing this video go viral on social media. This is the exact thing that keeps Jones wanting more.
An A-list celebrity calling out his franchise, it doesn't get any better than that for the Cowboys owner. Unless he ever realizes that far more people dunk on his team than love them.
MORE: Emmitt Smith gives hot take on Jerry Jones' role in Cowboys' Super Bowl drought
Although maybe Jones does understand that. While speaking to an audience during the Netflix documentary debut, Jones says he loves the supporters and the haters of his franchise. There is only one Jerry Jones.
