Jerry Jones' past promises Micah Parsons will be part of Dallas Cowboys' future
Micah Parsons is sick, tired, and demanding a trade. At Saturday's training camp practice in Oxnard, California, he showed up on the field for the first time not wearing his familiar No. 11 jersey.
Said Parsons in a stunning statement Friday after contract negotiations continued to be stagnant: "I no longer want to play for the Dallas Cowboys."
Excuse us while we ... yawn.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer turning around the visor and the Dallas Cowboys
Despite the drama and the inaction and the glaringly poor business decision by Jerry Jones to pay his stars after the market goes up, we know how this movie ends. Parsons will get paid, but likely not until the week before the Sept. 4 opener at the Philadelphia Eagles. He'll be on the field for Week 1. He'll go on to have an impactful, productive season.
There's panic on the streets. There are trade scenarios to 31 other NFL teams. There are "Pay Micah!" chants in Oxnard. There is fan uprising, a reaction and revolt that DFW hasn't seen the likes of since ... well, only a couple months ago when the Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic to spark "Fire Nico!" signs at home games.
How are we so confident that the Micah madness will be - in the end - much ado about nothing? Because we took notes when similar disputes grabbed training camp by the neck during Jerry's reign.
Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin. Ezekiel Elliott. Dak Prescott. Jerry may be a clown, but this ain't his first rodeo. All those players missed most or even all of training camp and traded ugly barbs with management, only to ultimately perform at a high level weeks later.
In the summer of 1992, Irvin was coming off leading the NFL in receiving yards and held out of camp demanding a salary comparable to Jerry Rice. He signed four days before the season started, then went on to produce 1,396 yards, make the Pro Bowl and help the Cowboys to win Super Bowl XXVII.
In the summer of 1993, Emmitt famously held out of camp in a contract dispute that lasted two games into the regular season. After seeing the defending Super Bowl champions start 0-2, Jerry caved. Smith signed, rushed for a league-leading 1,486 yards and led the team to another Super Bowl.
MORE: Cowboys boast 2 recently-retired players poised for Hall of Fame
In the summer of 2019, Zeke held out and didn’t sign until four days before the regular season. Coming off a year in which he led he league in rushing, we all expected a drop-off. And there was. But minuscule. He wound up starting all 16 games, producing only three fewer carries and 77 less yards than in 2018 while scoring 12 touchdowns.
In the summer of 2024, Lamb held out of camp and signed his record contract for a receiver only 11 days before the opener. He went on to catch 101 passes for 1,194 yards and make the Pro Bowl.
The outlier was Prescott, who in September 2024 signed his record four-year, $240 million deal hours before the opener. He then underwhelmed, before suffering a season-ending hamstring injury in Week 9.
Right or wrong, Jerry won't be scared by Micah's demand. He won't wince at the fans' chants. And, no, he won't trade his superstar, who will be on the field in Philly.
Rinse, repeat, remember.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 potential Micah Parsons trade destinations as Cowboys relationship sours
Cowboys 53-man roster prediction: Tough cuts happen at RB, WR
Micah Parsons next team odds: Will Dallas Cowboys make shocking trade?
Jerry Jones is clear villain of Micah Parsons contract debacle
Cowboys legend strongly backs Micah Parsons' stunning trade request