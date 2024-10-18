Jerry Jones should get RG3 fired for laughable Cowboys trade suggestion
Jerry Jones made plenty of headlines earlier this week while appearing as a guest on 105.3 The Fan with Shan Shariff, RJ Choppy, and Bobby Belt. When the three hosts questioned the Dallas Cowboys roster moves, Jones went into a tizzy.
The owner/president/GM of the Cowboys decided he was also in control of the radio show and threatened to have all three men replaced with someone who will ask favorable questions.
Jones then went on to defend his moves (or lack of) this offseason and reminded us all how great he was 30 years ago.
Later, it was said the Cowboys would not be looking to add more talent at the trade deadline. This makes sense considering Jones told the world how good of a job he's already done. Apparently, Robert Griffin III didn't get the message because he just made a trade suggestion that might land him on the list of people Jones will have fired.
RGIII says the Cowboys should reach out to the New Orleans Saints and see if they're willing to trade Alvin Kamara.
The suggestion from RGIII is laughable and will never happen. Trading for a running back would essentially be an admission from Jones that all the people "with a microphone" were correct when they said he was making a mistake leaning on Ezekiel Elliott, Rico Dowdle, and Deuce Vaughn.
It would also fly in the face of his claim that they can't afford to pay a running back.
Jones was adamant that paying Dak Prescott killed their chances of landing anyone in free agency, which is why they wouldn't pay $8 million per season for Derrick Henry.
Even taking Jones and his ego out of the equation, such a move makes little sense given Kamara's recent decline. If Dallas wasn't willing to pay for Henry, why would they pay Kamara — who carries a base salary of $10.2 million this year and $22.4 million in 2025? That's a lot of cheddar for a guy who ran for 3.9 yards per attempt in 2023.
This year, he has the same average per attempt but his numbers are artifically inflated by his 115-yard, three-touchdown performance in Week 3 against Dallas. When he's not playing their defense, he's been average — at best.
So, thanks for the idea RGIII, but this will never work.
