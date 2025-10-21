Jerry Jones hints Cowboys are already thinking about a George Pickens extension
In need of help at wide receiver this offseason, the Dallas Cowboys sent a third-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for George Pickens.
It was seen as a roll of the dice, with Pickens’ tenure in Pittsburgh being marred by claims that he was a headache to deal with. Through seven weeks of the regular season, that hasn’t been the case in Dallas.
Pickens is not only thriving on the field with 36 receptions for 607 yards and a career-high six touchdowns, but he’s been praised as a positive force in the locker room.
With Pickens being in the final year of his deal, that leads to the question of a contract extension. On Tuesday, owner and general manager Jerry Jones was asked about the possibility on 105.3 The Fan and said they’re discussing his contract internally.
"Any and everything about George Pickens has crossed our minds. … Certainly he's a topic of interest and discussions because of the success he's having."
Jones said earlier this season that trading Micah Parsons opened up opportunities for others to sign extensions and already worked out deals with DaRon Bland and Tyler Smith. That leaves Pickens, and star kicker Brandon Aubrey, as the two players most likely to be next.
Would George Pickens be open to an extension with the Dallas Cowboys?
Keeping Pickens in Dallas would be huge, but as we know, it takes two sides to come to an agreement. That means he would need to be willing to work out a new deal, but he might not be interested just yet.
Pickens reportedly stated after being traded that he wanted to prove himself before signing a new deal, knowing he could prove himself worthy of a massive contract. Signing now might not lead to a top-dollar deal, but if he finishes the year at the current pace, that could change.
Cowboys’ legend Dez Bryant made a pitch to Pickens, saying Pickens and CeeDee Lamb should stay together, but we’ve seen money talk time and again. In the end, that could be the one thing that keeps this from becoming a reality.
