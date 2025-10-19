Cowboys Country

CeeDee Lamb makes immediate splash in return from Week 3 ankle injury

Dallas Cowboys superstar wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is back for the first time since Week 3, and he wasted no time making an impact in his return to the field.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Ceedee Lamb celebrate against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Ceedee Lamb celebrate against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

Dallas Cowboys superstar CeeDee Lamb was eager to get back onto the field for the first time since suffering a high-ankle sprain against the Chicago Bears in Week 3 of the NFL season.

Less than one quarter into his return to the field, Lamb reminded everyone that he is one of the best in the game.

With just over four minutes remaining in the first quarter, Lamb caught a 74-yard bomb from Dak Prescott and went untouched into the endzone for a score. The touchdown gave Dallas a 17-8 lead.

MORE: Latest Dallas Cowboys NFL trade deadline rumor is massive buzzkill

The first person to congratulate Lamb on the big play was George Pickens, who was sprinting down the field alongside his new running mate.

And that is why the Cowboys have the No. 1 offense in the NFL.

MORE: Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder & mom 'twin' in custom 87 Louis Vuitton fits

Now, if only the team's defense can pick up some slack, we could see Prescott leading the MVP race and a team that is a legitimate threat to make a postseason run. We'll have to see if the defense can eventually get it together.

At the end of Lamb's first quarter back on the field, he has two catches for 87 yards and a touchdown.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Ceedee Lamb celebrate against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Ceedee Lamb celebrate against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

3 bold predictions for Cowboys vs Commanders in Week 7, including rookie breakout

Dallas Cowboys vs Commanders, Week 7 betting odds & preview

3 under-the-radar trade candidates Dallas Cowboys should target

New Cowboys mock draft lands do-it-all chess piece, run-stuffing NT

Trevon Diggs' $4M Texas mansion listed for sale as intrigue around mystery saga grows

Meet Brenley Herrera: Viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News