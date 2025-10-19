CeeDee Lamb makes immediate splash in return from Week 3 ankle injury
Dallas Cowboys superstar CeeDee Lamb was eager to get back onto the field for the first time since suffering a high-ankle sprain against the Chicago Bears in Week 3 of the NFL season.
Less than one quarter into his return to the field, Lamb reminded everyone that he is one of the best in the game.
With just over four minutes remaining in the first quarter, Lamb caught a 74-yard bomb from Dak Prescott and went untouched into the endzone for a score. The touchdown gave Dallas a 17-8 lead.
The first person to congratulate Lamb on the big play was George Pickens, who was sprinting down the field alongside his new running mate.
And that is why the Cowboys have the No. 1 offense in the NFL.
Now, if only the team's defense can pick up some slack, we could see Prescott leading the MVP race and a team that is a legitimate threat to make a postseason run. We'll have to see if the defense can eventually get it together.
At the end of Lamb's first quarter back on the field, he has two catches for 87 yards and a touchdown.
