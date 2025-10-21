NFL insider names Dallas Cowboys ‘team to watch’ at NFL trade deadline
At 3-3-1, the Dallas Cowboys are suddenly in second place in the NFC East. They’re also 2-1 in their division, although their lone loss was against the first place Philadelphia Eagles.
Even with the loss to Philly, they’re still in the race and could make a run at the playoffs. If they were to get in, their offense could be a nightmare for opposing teams to deal with. Unfortunately, the defensive side of the ball has been a nightmare for Dallas.
MORE: In one year, Brian Schottenheimer accomplished something no Cowboys coach has
While they showed improvement in their Week 7 win over the Washington Commanders, Dallas was facing a struggling offense without its top two receivers. That’s why they need to prove they can consistently get the job done before we should buy in.
It also means they could be active at the trade deadline, and NFL insider Adam Schefter believes they’re “a team to watch.”
“I would say that the Dallas Cowboys are having conversations about moves that they can make before the trade deadline to try to improve that defense. Just like Jerry Jones said that they could and would once they traded Micah Parsons,” Schefter said.
“I’m not telling you that they’ll be able to pull anything off, but I will not be surprised if we heard Dallas at the very least inquiring about the availability of various defensive players and ultimately trading for one before the Tuesday, November 4th trade deadline.
Cowboys have options at the NFL trade deadline
There will be options available for the Cowboys, especially if they want to target a pass rusher.
One name that’s been mentioned is New York Jets EDGE Jermaine Johnson, who doesn’t seem thrilled with his current situation. He also has experience with Dallas defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton, which would help his transition.
Another struggling AFC East team could offer help with Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips potentially on the block for the Miami Dolphins. If Dallas can land any of these three players, it would greatly improve their pass rush, which would help the entire defense.
