Cowboys coach gushes over George Pickens' infectious energy, impact as great teammate
The Dallas Cowboys rolled the dice this offseason when they traded for wide receiver George Pickens. While immensely talented, Pickens didn't have the best reputation during his three seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Throughout six games with Dallas, however, he's been a model teammate. Even with the team's struggles, Pickens has remained a positive force and received some immense praise from head coach Brian Schottenheimer on Wednesday.
During his media availability, Schottenheimer said the Cowboys are lucky to have Pickens and said he brings an infectious personality.
"You guys can see how much he loves playing the game of football. It's very evident. It doesn't matter the situation. He just loves playing the game. His personality is truly infectious. We actually sit in meetings a lot. We just laugh about GP, some of the stuff he says on the field," Schottenheimer said.
He continued, "He'll make like a – well, number one, any pass he catches, he practices a celebration. So that's kind of cool. He's got a lot of choreographed stuff. But some of the stuff he'll do, like he caught a ball the other day and it was like a one-handed catch and the safety was running over the top. And I was asking him, I was like, hey, man, that was an amazing catch. He goes, yeah, insane, right? And I was like, well, yeah, it was insane. But like he just loves it.
"And so – What a great teammate, man. Seriously, great teammate and so lucky to have him."
Pickens was asked to move into a WR1 role with CeeDee Lamb missing the past three games with a high ankle sprain. He's responded with more than 100 yards in two of those three contests.
In all, Pickens has 32 receptions for 525 yards with a career-high six touchdowns. The only real question now is whether or not the Cowboys can find a way to keep him around long-term.
