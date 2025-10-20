Cowboys legend calls on Dallas to secure George Pickens long-term
This offseason, the Dallas Cowboys rolled the dice on a wide receiver with a questionable reputation. In need of help at the position, they sent a third-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for George Pickens.
During his three seasons in Pittsburgh, Pickens displayed unreal athletic talent but was accused of being hard to deal with. His knack for personal fouls didn’t help his cause either.
MORE: Cowboys-Broncos Week 8 opening betting odds list Dallas as slight dogs at Mile High
Despite the concerns, Dallas brought him in with open arms and Pickens has thrived. Through seven games, he has 36 receptions for 607 yards and a career high six touchdowns. He also seems to draw one pass interference call every weekend.
In addition to his work on the field, Pickens has been praised by the coaching staff for his work ethic and attitude. That’s why Dallas legend Dez Bryant says the team needs to sign him to an extension now.
Should George Pickens sign an extension with the Cowboys early?
As for Pickens, Bryant gave him a reason to sign while appearing on 105.3 The Fan.
"I'd tell George, 'I guarantee you, brother, it won't be like this nowhere else. You & CeeDee, you guys are dynamic. Stay together, grow together, go into the HOF together.'"
Pickens had 82 yards on four receptions against Washington, but really stepped up when CeeDee Lamb missed three games with a high ankle sprain. He topped 100 yards twice without Lamb, including a 168-yard performance in Week 6.
Dallas freed up cap space in the Micah Parsons trade, making an extension possible. It wouldn’t be a bad idea to see if they can get something done now to keep Lamb and Pickens together for the long haul.
