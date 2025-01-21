Cowboy Roundup: Jerry Jones is holding the team back, Who will be RB1 in 2025?
Happy Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. The head coaching carousel is continuing to turn with another big name off of the board. The Chicago Bears hired Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to get the ball rolling.
Dallas, meanwhile, completed an in-person interview with longtime NFL assistant and former Minnesota Vikings head coach Leslie Frazier.
It seems like the Cowboys are no closer to zeroing in on their head coach, but it shouldn't be too much of a surprise considering Jerry Jones' approach to ironing out contracts in the past.
Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore still appears to be the leader in the clubhouse, but Philly is preparing for the NFC Championship Game so there could still be a few weeks until Moore is available to hire.
Until then, there will be countless rumors and names surfacing, so buckle up for the ride. In the meantime, let's check out some of the headlines making waves around the web.
Jerry Jones is holding the Cowboys back
The Dallas Cowboys are still searching for the team's next head coach, but one big name is off of the board. The Bears hired Ben Johnson before he even got to speak to Dallas, leaving you wondering just how serious Jerry Jones and company are taking the search. It also highlights the fact that no top coaching candidates want to consider the Cowboys vacancy.
Mina Kimes cites Jerry as the reason the Cowboys aren't the most appealing job, despite having the most roster talent.
Who will be RB1 in 2025?
Thanks to the failed Ezekiel Elliott experiment and Rico Dowdle set to hit free agency after a 1,000-yard season, the Cowboys have zero running backs under contract for 2025, so who will be the lead back next season? DallasCowboys.com takes a look.
Cowboys Quick Hits
