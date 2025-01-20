Cowboys Country

Cowboys, Brian Schottenheimer momentum is building & fans aren't happy

As the Dallas Cowboys' head coaching search continues, Brian Schottenheimer is emerging as a legitimate candidate for the job.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard.
Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard. / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys' head coaching search started with a bang. After parting ways with Mike McCarthy, the Cowboys were immediately linked to Deion Sanders.

Coach Prime, who is working on getting more NIL money and higher salaries for his Colorado football staff, would be a flashy hire so it made sense for the Cowboys to immediately be linked to the Pro Football Hall of Famer in typical Jerry Jones headline-grabbing fashion.

Former star tight end Jason Witten was also floated, along with the likes of Robert Saleh.

MORE: Jerry Jones' plan for next Dallas Cowboys head coach becoming clearer

But now the Cowboys head coaching search seems to be favoring former quarterback and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who now leads the Philadelphia Eagles offense.

However, a darkhorse emerged over the weekend with current Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer gaining some steam. That momentum continues to grow with the latest DraftKings odds listing Schottenheimer as a solid -250 favorite to secure the head coaching gig.

Dak Prescott, Brian Schottenheimer, Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer watch a play in the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

A Schottenheimer hire would be incredibly underwhelming for Dallas and Cowboys Nation, but he brings something that Jerry Jones values: familiarity.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys head coaching search adds surprising offensive guru

Jerry Jones could also influence Schottenheimer to have Jason Witten added to the staff as a head coach-in-waiting, which was reportedly his plan with Mike McCarthy before contract negotiations stalled.

However, the move doesn't excite the fan base.

MORE: 3 former Dallas Cowboys players who could become the next head coach

It's going to be interesting to see how everything plays out, but for now, all anyone can do is wait and see just how unpredictable of a move Jerry ultimately makes.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

4 reasons Cowboys should hire Kellen Moore as next head coach

4 RB free agents the Dallas Cowboys could target this offseason

Cowboys 3-round mock draft: Shocking but explosive pick made at No. 12

Dallas Cowboys pick fast-rising OL prospect in latest NFL Mock Draft

Is Robert Saleh really better than Mike McCarthy for Dallas Cowboys?

Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News