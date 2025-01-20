Cowboys, Brian Schottenheimer momentum is building & fans aren't happy
The Dallas Cowboys' head coaching search started with a bang. After parting ways with Mike McCarthy, the Cowboys were immediately linked to Deion Sanders.
Coach Prime, who is working on getting more NIL money and higher salaries for his Colorado football staff, would be a flashy hire so it made sense for the Cowboys to immediately be linked to the Pro Football Hall of Famer in typical Jerry Jones headline-grabbing fashion.
Former star tight end Jason Witten was also floated, along with the likes of Robert Saleh.
But now the Cowboys head coaching search seems to be favoring former quarterback and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who now leads the Philadelphia Eagles offense.
However, a darkhorse emerged over the weekend with current Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer gaining some steam. That momentum continues to grow with the latest DraftKings odds listing Schottenheimer as a solid -250 favorite to secure the head coaching gig.
A Schottenheimer hire would be incredibly underwhelming for Dallas and Cowboys Nation, but he brings something that Jerry Jones values: familiarity.
Jerry Jones could also influence Schottenheimer to have Jason Witten added to the staff as a head coach-in-waiting, which was reportedly his plan with Mike McCarthy before contract negotiations stalled.
However, the move doesn't excite the fan base.
It's going to be interesting to see how everything plays out, but for now, all anyone can do is wait and see just how unpredictable of a move Jerry ultimately makes.
