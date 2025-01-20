Cowboys, Commanders assistant have ‘mutual interest’ in HC search
Coaching dominoes have begun to fall in the NFL coaching carousel with Ben Johnson taking a job with the Chicago Bears. The Dallas Cowboys never kicked the tires on Johnson, which was expected, yet still confusing considering he was the top candidate.
Instead of speaking with Johnson, they’ve met with Leslie Frazier, Kellen Moore, and Robert Saleh.
In addition to those names, Brian Schottenheimer has been tossed around as a possibility as well. That name was an unexpected one, as is the latest candidate.
According to Ed Werder, the Cowboys and Washington Commanders running back coach Anthony Lynn have “mutual interest.”
Like Moore, the Cowboys have a former relationship with Lynn. He was the running back coach in Dallas under Bill Parcells in 2005 and 2006. During his second season, the Cowboys were third in the NFL in rushing touchdowns.
Lynn was also a head coach with the Los Angeles Chargers for four seasons, going 33-31.
Dallas is expected to be interested in Washington’s offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury as well, but for now, it appears they’re favoring Lynn.
