Ben Johnson stays in NFC North, Cowboys lose one head coaching option

Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson made his head coaching decision, narrowing the Dallas Cowboys' options by one.

Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson call plays from the sidelines against the Minnesota Vikings.
Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson call plays from the sidelines against the Minnesota Vikings. / David Reginek-Imagn Images
The Ben Johnson sweepstakes is over. After the Detroit Lions suffered an upset loss to the Washington Commanders in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs, it was only a matter of time until the team's standout offensive coordinator landed a head coaching gig.

On Monday afternoon, less than 48 hours after the Lions were eliminated from the postseason, Ben Johnson can call himself a head coach and he will remain in the NFC North.

The Chicago Bears announced that Johnson will be leading the team in its new direction.

MORE: Cowboys, Jerry Jones have 'love & respect' for darkhorse HC candidate

2024 No. 1 pick Caleb Williams will now have an offensive guru to work with as he looks to take his game to the next level in his sophomore season.

After parting ways with Mike McCarthy on Wild Card Weekend, there was some speculation that the Dallas Cowboys could have some interest in Johnson for the vacancy.

MORE: Jerry Jones' plan for next Dallas Cowboys head coach becoming clearer

However, ESPN's Adam Schefter quickly put an end to those hopes saying that Johnson would get a head coaching job just not in Dallas.

Jared Goff, Ben Johnson, Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, right, talks quarterback Jared Goff before a play against Buffalo Bills. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That proved to be true.

If the Cowboys still want to roll with an offensive mind, all signs are pointing towards former quarterback and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who is now leading the Philadelphia Eagles' offense into the NFC Championship or Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.

