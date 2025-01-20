Will Cowboys coordinator return with new head coaching staff?
The Dallas Cowboys got a delayed start on looking for a new head coach for the franchise. It took longer than expected, but the Cowboys front office and coach Mike McCarthy decided to part ways.
Now, the franchise is deep into its search for the next leading man in Dallas. Names like Kellen Moore, Deion Sanders, and even Jason Witten have been linked to the position.
MORE: These former Cowboys will be playing in the AFC, NFC Championships
However, when the decision is finally made, what will happen to the rest of the Cowboys staff? A new report mentions that for offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer, the offensive coordinator may be safe.
Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that his belief is that Schottenheimer could still be on the Cowboys sideline if two potential hires are made.
The first is Cowboys former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, and the second is former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh.
Fans may groan at the idea of Schottenheimer returning, as the offense was a sputtering mess this season.
However, injuries played a significant role in the Cowboys' offense struggling this season. Another year with the same coordinator could make life a lot more comfortable for quarterback Dak Prescott.
If one of these coaches is chosen for the position, then Schottenheimer returning could be an easy target for the first coach relieved of their duties if things go south.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 reasons Cowboys should hire Kellen Moore as next head coach
4 RB free agents the Dallas Cowboys could target this offseason
Cowboys 3-round mock draft: Shocking but explosive pick made at No. 12
Dallas Cowboys pick fast-rising OL prospect in latest NFL Mock Draft
Is Robert Saleh really better than Mike McCarthy for Dallas Cowboys?
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc