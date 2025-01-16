Cowboys request to speak with former Minnesota head coach Leslie Frazier
Things started slow for the Dallas Cowboys who need to replace former head coach Mike McCarthy. After a couple of days of silence, news started to come out on Wednesday.
First, it was reported that they were interested in interviewing former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh.
MORE: Is Robert Saleh really better than Mike McCarthy for Dallas Cowboys?
According to Todd Archer, the two sides have scheduled that interview but Dallas also wants to speak to another former head coach. Archer added that they've asked the Seattle Seahawks for permission to interview Leslie Frazier, who is currently the assistant head coach under Mike Macdonald.
Frazier has been a coach in the NFL since 1999, starting as a defensive backs coach for the Philadelphia Eagles.
In 2007, he joined the Minnesota Vikings as a defensive coordinator and was made the interim head coach when Brad Childress was fired. He was hired full-time in 2011 and had one strong campaign in 2012 when the Vikings went 10-6.
Frazier was fired after a 5-10-1 campaign in 2013, finishing with a record of 21-32-1.
After spending six years as the defensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills, Frazier decided to leave and was hired by Macdonald in Seattle. He hasn't held a head coaching job in over a decade but seems to be in the interview cycle every offseason.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 candidates to replace Mike McCarthy as Cowboys head coach
3 former Dallas Cowboys players who could become the next head coach
Deion Sanders to Dallas Cowboys? Jerry Jones willing to make Prime Time splash
Dallas Cowboys land elite safety, massive wideout in 7-round mock draft
Way too early look at 7 NFL free agents Cowboys can target
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc