Ben Johnson to Bears doesn't change the Cowboys head coaching search
The Dallas Cowboys are one of just five remaining teams still in need of a new head coach, following the recent decision of former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to sign with the Bears and Mike Vrabel heading to the New England Patriots.
The Cowboys are in dire need of a head coach capable of changing the culture in Dallas; however, Ben Johnson’s decision to sign with the Bears doesn’t change the situation for Dallas.
Just two days ago, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Johnson was unlikely to head to Dallas.
"I don’t expect Ben Johnson to be in play in Dallas. I think Jerry has other ideas. I think Ben Johnson has other ideas," Schefter said. "And don’t think that he’s a logical leading candidate there right now."
With Johnson no longer available, teams like the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars, who were hoping to land him as their head coach, will likely need to pivot to their second-choice candidates.
If anything, this should expedite the Cowboys’ search. With Johnson off the board, the process for teams in need of a head coach will likely move more quickly, as they narrow in on their next hires.
For the Cowboys, it’s still about finding the right leader to shift the culture and lead them to the next level.
